Driver injured after tractor-trailer tips over bridge in Durham, N.C. during winter storm

Durham officers and first responders responded to the crash involving the tractor-trailer on Highway 147 over 15-501 northbound at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.
Durham officers and first responders responded to the crash involving the tractor-trailer on Highway 147 over 15-501 northbound at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.(Durham Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer fell over a bridge in Durham, North Carolina as a winter storm swept through the state.

The Durham Police Department said the driver was being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Durham officers and first responders responded to the crash involving the tractor-trailer on Highway 147 over 15-501 northbound at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as lanes are shut down for several hours.

Roads are expected to continue to be icy after dark and throughout the night, so residents were advised to stay off roads.

Snow and ice accumulated in areas across the entire state as a winter storm came through this weekend.

Durham officials did not give any other details about the crash.

