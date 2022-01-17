COVID-19 testing site opens at Carowinds amidst surge in cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – A new COVID-19 testing site is opening at Carowinds following a growing demand for tests amid a surge in cases due to the omicron variant, health officials said.

MAKO Medical Laboratories is operating the Carowinds testing site, which opened at 12 p.m. Monday, a news release stated.

The tests are free, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards. The turnaround time for results is approximately 24 to 48 hours, lab staff said.

“The recent surge in the Omicron variant has prompted a significant spike in demand for COVID-19 testing in North Carolina, so our MAKO Medical team has worked expeditiously to scale up and launch new sites that can handle large quantities of tests,” Josh Arant, chief operating officer for MAKO Medical, said. “As a North Carolina-based company, we care about keeping our state safe and will continue working around the clock to provide rapid, reliable test results.”

People can preregister for a test by filling out an online form.

COVID-19 cases are averaging almost 1 million a day nationally based on a seven-day moving average, the highest number since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. That may even be an undercount, given that many people with COVID-19 are taking at-home rapid tests and likely not reporting positive results to their local health authorities.

Last week, North Carolina surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and has recorded 19,903 deaths.

Officials reported 4,381 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of Friday, the most recent day that data was available. That is a record for the state.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.