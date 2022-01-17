NC DHHS Flu
Court to hear arguments for Hidden Valley lawsuit against Charlotte’s redistricting maps

Arguments will be heard in Charlotte on Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. District Court will hear oral arguments for the Hidden Valley lawsuit filed against the City of Charlotte, challenging the state’s redistricting plans for Charlotte.

Arguments will be heard in Charlotte on Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Two Charlotte residents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Charlotte, saying two redistricting plans are racially discriminatory and unconstitutional to residents of the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

On Nov. 9, 2021, a major vote passed 10-1 for redistricting in Charlotte, moving 16 voter precincts to different districts.

Precincts in the Hidden Valley community of Charlotte that were in District 4, will move to District 1, which includes communities like Plaza Midwood and Myers Park.

Charlene Henderson, along with Cedric Dean, are suing the City of Charlotte over redistricting that they are calling gerrymandering.

The lawsuit says in the past 10 years, District 1 has voted for all White representatives, whereas District 4 has voted for all Black representatives.

According to the 2020 census, the population of Hidden Valley was about 63 percent African American.

Several Hidden Valley residents spoke out against redistricting proposals during a City Council meeting in the fall.

Plaintiffs are requesting a federal court to step in to enjoin or halt the implementation of the maps to “prevent harms to Hidden Valley residents.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

