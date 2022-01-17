Charlotte emergency shelters demobilizing following winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and the American Red Cross are demobilizing the emergency shelters that were activated on Sunday in response to the impacts from Winter Storm Izzy.

According to emergency management officials, there were approximately 12 people who utilized one of the four shelters. Ten were at Center Piedmont’s Worrell Building, while two others were at Mallard Creek High School.

.@CharMeckEM and partners are demobilizing the emergency shelters. Staff at Crews Recreation Center and Hopewell High demobilized at 7 a.m. as there were no residents at those locations. Shelter crews at Mallard Creek High and Central Piedmont will demobilize at noon today. https://t.co/MUWCzNTds5 — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 17, 2022

There were no residents at either Hopewell High School or Crews Recreation Center. Shelter staff at those two locations demobilized at shift change at 7 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Shelter crews at Mallard Creek High and Central Piedmont will demobilize at 12 p.m. Monday, according to the emergency management office.

Emergency Shelter Task Force partners are working with the residents at those two locations to provide additional resources and ensure they have the opportunity for shelter services Monday afternoon and evening, officials said.

Homeless service providers will continue to provide expanded occupancy through Wednesday, Jan. 19 as low evening temperatures are expected for the next 72 hours.

