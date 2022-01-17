NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte emergency shelters demobilizing following winter weather

Trucks were seen plowing roads in Charlotte after Sunday's storm dropped snow, sleet and ice throughout the region.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and the American Red Cross are demobilizing the emergency shelters that were activated on Sunday in response to the impacts from Winter Storm Izzy.

According to emergency management officials, there were approximately 12 people who utilized one of the four shelters. Ten were at Center Piedmont’s Worrell Building, while two others were at Mallard Creek High School.

There were no residents at either Hopewell High School or Crews Recreation Center. Shelter staff at those two locations demobilized at shift change at 7 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Shelter crews at Mallard Creek High and Central Piedmont will demobilize at 12 p.m. Monday, according to the emergency management office.

Emergency Shelter Task Force partners are working with the residents at those two locations to provide additional resources and ensure they have the opportunity for shelter services Monday afternoon and evening, officials said.

Homeless service providers will continue to provide expanded occupancy through Wednesday, Jan. 19 as low evening temperatures are expected for the next 72 hours.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

