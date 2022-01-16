Water main break blocking road in Salisbury might not be repaired for two days

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break in Salisbury Sunday night may not be fixed until Tuesday, according to city officials.

The break was reported by the city’s social media accounts around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 following a day of snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures.

Officials say Hillsboro Street in Forest Creek is blocked both ways because of the break.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨 Motorists are asked to avoid Harris Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S. and Hillsboro Street due to a waterline break. The waterline is tentatively scheduled to be repaired on Tuesday, Jan. 18. pic.twitter.com/BKmYB1KwPu — City of Salisbury (@CitySalisburyNC) January 16, 2022

According to city officials, repairs are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the break and how many people will be affected.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.