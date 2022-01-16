NC DHHS Flu
Water main break blocking road in Salisbury might not be repaired for two days

Officials say Hillsboro Street in Forest Creek is blocked
Traffic conditions
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break in Salisbury Sunday night may not be fixed until Tuesday, according to city officials.

The break was reported by the city’s social media accounts around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 following a day of snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures.

Officials say Hillsboro Street in Forest Creek is blocked both ways because of the break.

According to city officials, repairs are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the break and how many people will be affected.

This is a developing story.

