NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wake Forest ends 9-game skid against Virginia, 63-55

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) defends as Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) shoots...
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) defends as Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Erin Edgerton)(Erin Edgeerton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 15 points to lead four in double figures and Wake Forest pulled away in the final six minutes to beat Virginia 63-55, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons used a 13-0 run to take a 53-47 lead with 4:18 to play.

Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each made a 3-pointer and LaRavia’s dunk capped the surge.

The Cavaliers pulled within four points four times in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer.

Armaan Franklin scored 18 points but didn’t score in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Virginia (10-7, 4-3).

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice possible Saturday night into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency for North Carolina before this weekend's winter...
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65
Charlotte battles past UTSA in Saturday matinee, 62-53
Duke forward Mark Williams had 8 blocks in a victory over NC State on Saturday
Coach K back, No. 8 Duke rolls inside to beat NC State
Charlotte 49ers guard Jahmir Young scored 15 points as the Niners beat UTSA to go to 2-0 in...
Charlotte battles past UTSA in Saturday matinee, 62-53