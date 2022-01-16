Wake Forest ends 9-game skid against Virginia, 63-55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 15 points to lead four in double figures and Wake Forest pulled away in the final six minutes to beat Virginia 63-55, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons used a 13-0 run to take a 53-47 lead with 4:18 to play.

Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each made a 3-pointer and LaRavia’s dunk capped the surge.

The Cavaliers pulled within four points four times in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer.

Armaan Franklin scored 18 points but didn’t score in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Virginia (10-7, 4-3).

