Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant

The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.(Mount Olive Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mount Olive Police Department has identified the suspect of a Saturday night police car hijacking as Edward Carter Batts of Warsaw.

Officers were responding to a call for a suspicious person at Walmart and when they got to the scene, they contacted Batts.

During the investigation, Batts ran from officers, got into a Mount Olive Police vehicle, and cued a high-speed chase.

Officer Angel Yeoman followed Batts traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 117 toward I-40.

During the pursuit, Yeoman lost control of her vehicle and crashed at exit 355 on I-40.

Batts continued to flee officers and he was taken down a short distance away without further harm.

Faison Fire Department and EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, and Yeoman was subsequently airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Yeoman was evaluated by emergency staff and has since been released from the hospital to recover at home.

Batts has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and damage to property.

He is held at a $40,000 secured bond.

