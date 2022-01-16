SouthPark Mall, Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets closed Sunday due to winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slew of Charlotte malls are closing on Sunday due to a winter storm that is currently impacting the area, causing dangerous road conditions across the state of North Carolina.

Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall and Charlotte Premium Outlets all posted to social media Sunday that they will be closed Sunday due to inclement weather,

All three malls are owned by Simon Property Group and are staples for shopping in the Charlotta area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued across the WBTV viewing area and is in effect due to the significant snowfall and ice accumulations, leading to dangerous travel conditions for drivers.

Hundreds of thousands of power outages have been reported in North Carolina while thousands of flights coming into or leaving Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been canceled.

Emergency leaders are begging residents to stay off the road and stay safe.

This move by the three Charlotte-area malls is coming as they try to do their part to discourage getting on the roads in the winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.