Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas

While the snow wasn’t sticking to the roads just yet, it was beginning to accumulate on the grass and on cars.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winter storm that WBTV’s First Alert Weather team has been talking about all week has arrived.

Snow was falling in Charlotte shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. On Interstate 277, several North Carolina Department of Transportation trucks were seen driving down the highway and spraying solution to help in the event of sticking snow and ice.

In the mountains, plenty of snow was already on the ski slopes as the fresh snow was adding to it early Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, York, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield counties.

Snow and a wintry mix will develop overnight into Sunday morning across the WBTV viewing area and continue through the day Sunday.

Wintry precipitation looks to start off as snow around Charlotte and further to the west, with a transition to freezing rain for the piedmont and foothills, through the day Sunday; the mountains look to stay as mainly snow, yet may have some sleet mixing in at times.

Significant snowfall and ice accumulations look to develop through the day Sunday, so traveling is highly discouraged.

Stay with WBTV for complete coverage of the winter storm impacting the Carolinas.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

