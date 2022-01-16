Several fights break out among students after exams at Myers Park High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several students were involved in fights after exams at Myers Park High School in Charlotte Friday afternoon, officials say.

In a message from Myers Park High School Principal Robert Folk, the principal said a fight among multiple students happened on campus after exams.

The principal said law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said police responded on Friday around 12:50 p.m.

The staff alerted the school resource officer that several fights were happening. He called for assistance from Providence Division patrol units.

As units arrived, they were able to assist the SRO and staff members in separating all parties and getting everybody back to class.

Police say no arrests were made, and no weapons were involved.

“This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. It is not tolerable for me. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly. Your child’s safety is my priority as principal, and I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for all our students, Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make MyersPark High a great place to work and learn,” Principal Folk wrote.

