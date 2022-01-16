NC DHHS Flu
PHOTOS: Wintry weather in the Midlands

Photo of a potted plant with icicles
Photo of a potted plant with icicles(Amy Taitano)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
We asked for photos and videos of the weather near you, and you all did not disappoint. Here are the photos you took of Winter Storm Izzy’s impact on the Midlands.

Most of the Midlands saw ice and freezing rain with the occasional mixed precipitation and a few flurries of snow.

Ice clings to the branches of a tree in northern Sumter County.
Ice clings to the branches of a tree in northern Sumter County.(Joelle King)

Our Sam Bleiweis captured this video of a tree following in Blythewood.

There was ice clinging to trees and power lines in Kershaw County, causing power outages.

Ice on the trees in Cassatt.
Ice on the trees in Cassatt.(Crystal Neisler)

Northeast Columbia:

Freezing rain in northeast Columbia made trees into icicles.
Freezing rain in northeast Columbia made trees into icicles.(Alan Richardson)
Ice coats a car in Bishopville
Ice coats a car in Bishopville(Jayden Croft)

Here’s a photo of the National Guard helping a stranded motorist.

This photo was taken by a viewer in Maggie Valley, NC.

Snow blankets Maggie Valley
Snow blankets Maggie Valley(Kimberly Torrence)

Another viewer sent this gorgeous picture from near the Blue Ridge Parkway in NC.

Snow caps the area near Blue Ridge, NC.
Snow caps the area near Blue Ridge, NC.(Michelle C.)

To see more photos, click here.

