PHOTOS: Snow, sleet, ice falls across Charlotte area, mountains

Happy Snowman in Burke County on Upper Creek.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Residents woke up Sunday morning to snow across the WBTV viewing area, from Charlotte up into the mountains.

Snow began falling around 3 a.m. Sunday and got heavier as the morning went along.

The forecast is calling for big snow accumulations in the mountains, while the Charlotte area is expected to get more ice.

WBTV viewers have been submitting photos of the winter weather throughout the morning. You can upload your weather photos and videos here.

