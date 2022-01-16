One killed after truck runs off the road, hits a tree in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Lancaster County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:25 p.m. on Coldstream Road near McIlwain Road, which is two miles west of Heath Springs.

A 2019 Toyota pickup was traveling west on Coldstream Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road and the truck hit a tree, troopers said.

The driver died on the scene, according to law enforcement. Troopers said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver’s name was not immediately available.

