NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant

((WCAX))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A Mount Olive police officer has been airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after crashing their vehicle in pursuit of a hijacking suspect.

Police Chief Jason Hughes says a man hijacked a police department vehicle at a Walmart in Mt. Olive.

An officer pursued the hijacking suspect, and in their pursuit, lost control of the patrol car and crashed.

There is no current update on the officer’s condition.

A suspect is in custody.

WITN will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice possible Saturday night into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency for North Carolina before this weekend's winter...
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Pressure is mounting on the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate longstanding restrictions...
Historic blood shortage fuels calls for FDA to ease restrictions on gay men donating blood
If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice possible Saturday night into Sunday
A CMPD patrol vehicle is seen parked outside a building on the campus of Myers Park High School
Several fights break out among students after exams at Myers Park High School
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to make sure the roadways are...
Staying safe and aware before, during and after winter storm hits the Carolinas