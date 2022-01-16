Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A Mount Olive police officer has been airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after crashing their vehicle in pursuit of a hijacking suspect.

Police Chief Jason Hughes says a man hijacked a police department vehicle at a Walmart in Mt. Olive.

An officer pursued the hijacking suspect, and in their pursuit, lost control of the patrol car and crashed.

There is no current update on the officer’s condition.

A suspect is in custody.

WITN will update this story as more information becomes available.

