Lanes closed on portion of I-77 South in Iredell County after vehicle overturns on icy road

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 77 in Iredell County Sunday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 35 of I-77 South in Mooresville shortly before 6:30 a.m.

According to Mooresville Fire-Rescue, crews responded to an overturned vehicle due to icy conditions. No injuries were reported.

Three of the four lanes are closed at exit 35 at I-77 South near mile marker 35, officials said.

