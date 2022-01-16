First Alert Winter Storm: Winter precipitation has started; snow, sleet, ice expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winter precipitation has already begun. We are in for a long day of winter weather!

Snow for the mountains

Ice for the Charlotte area

Foothills get some of each

This morning, the winter weather is already causing problems. The farther west you go, you have a better chance for snow. The mountains and northern foothills will get the highest snowfall totals as you can see on the map.

Here is the snow and sleet outlook for the area. (Source: WBTV)

The rest of us will see a mixed bag. Temperatures at the surface will be at or below freezing most of the day. The problem is that there is some warmer air (not WARM but a degree or two above freezing) just above the surface. It isn’t much but it’s enough to melt the snow falling through the atmosphere. What does that mean for us? The foothills will likely see sleet mixing in. Those are the tiny little ice pellets. Farther south and east, including Charlotte, will see freezing rain. That is when it falls as plain rain but freezes on surfaces that are below freezing. That’s the biggest troublemaker. Add in the breeze and we could see trees and power lines coming down.

Here is the ice accumulation outlook for Sunday's winter storm. (Source: WBTV)

At best, temperatures will be just barely above freezing today. If you’re going to be outside, make sure you bundle up. The precipitation will taper off this evening, but it will be cold tonight - back in the 20s. That will cause icing first thing on Monday morning. Fortunately, it is the Martin Luther King Jr holiday but use extra caution if you have to be out in the morning. It is likely to be very messy even without additional accumulation of winter precipitation.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s with the sun. That won’t be warm, but it will be enough to cause thawing. That means when you wake up to temperatures in the low 20s on Tuesday, we could see more refreezing and black ice.

Most of the week ahead will be quiet. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. However, by next Friday, some models are bringing in more winter weather. We’ll keep you posted.

Be safe today!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

