First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice possible Saturday night into Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued across the WBTV viewing area, in effect from Saturday night to Sunday night, due to significant snowfall and ice accumulations, that will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Ice and snow develop throughout the day Sunday.

Highest snowfall amounts in the NC mountains.

Significant ice accumulation a big concern for the Charlotte Metro area.

The Winter Storm Warning is for Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, York, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford County. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield County.

Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings continue for the WBTV viewing area tonight through Sunday night, with ice accumulations an issue in Charlotte, and heavy snow and ice possible in the mountains. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/gKmCXHhZGY — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) January 16, 2022

Snow and a wintry mix will develop overnight into Sunday morning across the WBTV viewing area and continue through the day Sunday.

Wintry precipitation looks to start off as snow around Charlotte and further to the west, with a transition to freezing rain for the piedmont and foothills, through the day Sunday; the mountains look to stay as mainly snow, yet may have some sleet mixing in at times.

Significant snowfall and ice accumulations look to develop through the day Sunday, so traveling is highly discouraged.

Gusty winds are expected to develop during the day Sunday, which could lead to more downed trees and power outages, due to any ice that may accumulate.

Sunday high temperatures will range from the lower 30s in the piedmont to upper 20s in the mountains.

Wintry precipitation may transition back to snow as the system departs Sunday night into Monday morning, with Monday morning low temperatures in the 20s.

With slick roads likely for Monday morning, we will see more sunshine developing through the day, with Monday afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 40s in the Piedmont to upper 20s in the mountains.

Dry weather and chilly conditions continue for Tuesday, with highs in the mid-40s for the Piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains.

Another quick-moving system could bring a little wintry mix late Wednesday into early Thursday for the WBTV viewing area, as chilly high temperatures look to stay in the 40s.

We are also watching for another disturbance to bring the chance for some wintry precipitation again for Friday, with high temperatures only in the 30s.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

