First Alert Winter Storm: Black ice to become next main concern, mountain snow likely to linger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued across the WBTV viewing area and is in effect due to the significant snowfall and ice accumulations, leading to dangerous travel conditions for drivers.

It’s been an active day across the Carolinas as a winter storm has been moving overhead!

Wintry weather to linger through tonight

Black ice concerns next couple of mornings

Another chance of wintry weather late this week?

Wintry weather moved in from south to north overnight Saturday night and continues to impact the area almost 15 hours later.

The winter storm responsible for the mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain is making progress to the north and will eventually exit our area as we kick off a new week.

Although the coverage of wintry precipitation has decreased over the past few hours and will continue to do so from here, mountain snow will remain likely through Monday morning.

With below-freezing morning lows expected area-wide into Monday, black ice will become one of our main concerns going forward. (WBTV)

An additional bout of snow & mixed precipitation will also be possible later this evening for a few of us in the Foothills & Piedmont as the low-pressure system moves overhead.

Although a few of our SE counties are slightly above freezing this evening, that will be short-lived.

With below-freezing morning lows expected area-wide into Monday, black ice will become one of our main concerns going forward.

With below-freezing morning lows expected area-wide into Monday, black ice will become one of our main concerns going forward. (WBTV)

Please be extra cautious tonight and tomorrow morning on patios, sidewalks, and roadways. If you can avoid traveling altogether, that is advised due to the widespread hazardous conditions.

Fortunately, sunshine will help to warm us up to the low 40s on MLK Day, but another below-freezing night will re-freeze anything that melted during the daytime hours.

Calmer conditions will then return as we make our way towards the middle of the work week before yet another opportunity for wintry weather returns to the forecast as we wrap up the week.

With below-freezing morning lows expected area-wide into Monday, black ice will become one of our main concerns going forward. (WBTV)

There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with that forecast, so as always, check back in for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Stay warm & stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.