Emergency shelters opening in Charlotte area in response to winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency shelters are being activated in the Charlotte area in response to the impacts from Winter Storm Izzy.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, the shelters are open to anyone in the general population who needs a warm, safe place to go.

Crews Recreation Center in Matthews opened at 12 p.m. on Sunday, emergency management officials said. All other shelter locations will open Sunday at 4 p.m.

At this time, the following locations will serve as emergency shelters:

· Crews Recreation Center,1201 Crews Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

· Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

· Mallard Creek High School, 3825 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

· Central Piedmont, Worrell Building, 1228 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Due to severe staffing shortages across the American Red Cross, many City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County departments and other non-profit agencies, resources are limited at these shelters, officials said.

All shelters will have heat and power and provide basic meals to shelter residents. Those who plan to come to any of the shelters are asked to bring the following items with them if they are able:

· Clothing and toiletries for a couple of days

· Extra sleeping bags and/or blankets

· Sweatshirts, jackets, hat, and gloves

· Snacks

· Medications

· Phone and charger

· Books, cards, or other small forms of entertainment

Pets are allowed at all of these emergency shelters and those who plan to go are asked to not leave their pet behind.

Mecklenburg County Public Health nurses will be on-site at the shelter locations and will conduct screening upon entering the shelter. Precautions are in place to quarantine anyone with COVID-19 who arrives at a shelter, officials said. All shelter residents will be required to wear masks.

Shelter operations at each open facility will be evaluated throughout the evening on Sunday and first thing on Monday, Jan. 17 and a determination will be made, based on occupancy and need when shelter operations will cease. Information regarding any closures will be announced.

People are asked to be aware the conditions on the road are poor and that transportation to these shelters may be dangerous. Take extreme caution when on the roads, reduce your speed, and increase your following distance from vehicles in front of you.

CATS will provide free service on routes that serve these locations. Riders can call CATS customer service at (704) 336-7433 (RIDE) for the most up-to-date information.

