NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers

The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.(Drew Aunkst)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday said the new guidelines are for teachers and other school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms during a “crisis staffing condition.”

“School teachers and staff who are not maximally (up to date) vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine, as long as they have a negative test on day 5 after their exposure and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure,” DHEC said in a release.

Health officials said the change was made to help with school staffing shortages in communities with significant outbreaks.

DHEC said the change will allow the continuation of in-person learning in schools that would otherwise need to close due to staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice expected Sunday
Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
It was reported around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night near the county line.
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line
A hostage situation in Granite Falls Friday night left one person dead, according to deputies.
Deputies shoot and kill man accused of fatally attacking his brother-in-law, holding women hostage in Caldwell Co.
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates

Latest News

South began to accumulate on an entrance ramp to I-277 in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas
Lanes are blocked after a car overturned near mile marker 35 on I-77 South in Iredell County.
Lanes closed on portion of I-77 South in Iredell County after vehicle overturns on icy road
If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice expected Sunday
Snow was falling early Sunday morning in Morganton.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas