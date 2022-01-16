NC DHHS Flu
Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech.

Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while Davis had six assists and hit four 3-pointers.

Caleb Love hit three 3s and finished with 14 points and Brady Manek added 11 points for North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 ACC).

Davis hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and another to cap a 10-2 opening run and the Tar Heels never trailed. Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5) with 22 points and Deivon Smith scored 16.

The duo combined to make 16 of 27 from the field but the rest of the team shot just 34% (11 of 32).

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

