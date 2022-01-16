City of Kannapolis announces weather-related closings

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - After a day of snow and ice, Kannapolis officials have called off garbage and recycling services for Monday, Jan. 17.

The city announced Sunday afternoon that collection would be delayed by one day.

Crews are out continuing to salt the roads, but the roads are expected to freeze again tonight.

“We strongly urge you to continue to stay off the roads until tomorrow midday and remain safe,” part of the announcement read.

Kannapolis parks, greenways and Rider Transit are all closed today and tomorrow.

For more information, find Kannapolis on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit kannapolisnc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.