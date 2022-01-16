NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba County declares state of emergency as winter storm moves through

Snowfall is expected for the mountains, while ice will impact the Charlotte area.
A state of emergency has been declared for Catawba County as the winter storm moves through.
A state of emergency has been declared for Catawba County as the winter storm moves through.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Catawba County officials have declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm that is impacting the Carolinas.

According to the county, Catawba County Board Chair Randy Isenhower declared the state of emergency, which went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday “due to hazardous conditions related to Winter Storm Izzy.”

That declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.

The winter storm began impacting the WBTV viewing area, from Charlotte to the mountains, starting in the early-morning hours Sunday.

Snowfall is expected for the mountains, while ice will impact the Charlotte area.

The Foothills will get some snow and ice.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice expected Sunday
Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
It was reported around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night near the county line.
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line
A hostage situation in Granite Falls Friday night left one person dead, according to deputies.
Deputies shoot and kill man accused of fatally attacking his brother-in-law, holding women hostage in Caldwell Co.
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates

Latest News

South began to accumulate on an entrance ramp to I-277 in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas
Lanes are blocked after a car overturned near mile marker 35 on I-77 South in Iredell County.
Lanes closed on portion of I-77 South in Iredell County after vehicle overturns on icy road
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice expected Sunday