Catawba County declares state of emergency as winter storm moves through

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Catawba County officials have declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm that is impacting the Carolinas.

According to the county, Catawba County Board Chair Randy Isenhower declared the state of emergency, which went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday “due to hazardous conditions related to Winter Storm Izzy.”

That declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.

The winter storm began impacting the WBTV viewing area, from Charlotte to the mountains, starting in the early-morning hours Sunday.

Snowfall is expected for the mountains, while ice will impact the Charlotte area.

The Foothills will get some snow and ice.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.