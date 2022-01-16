NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Candle factory hit by Ky. tornado to close permanently

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado, will not be rebuilt. Eight employees died as a result of the severe weather.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a rare December tornado will not be rebuilt.

A letter to Kentucky’s Office of Employer Services this week indicated it wasn’t feasible for the candle factory in Mayfield to continue to operate.

Eight employees at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory died in the Dec. 10 tornado. Some surviving workers have since filed a class action suit against their employer, alleging they were not allowed to seek shelter during the storm.

With the Mayfield plant closing, some of the 501 employees will be offered new jobs at another location about 10 miles away, but it’s estimated that at least 250 employees will be laid off permanently.

At least 70 people were killed across Kentucky during the severe weather, which was part of an outbreak of at least 30 tornadoes across six states in the Midwest and South.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice expected Sunday
Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
It was reported around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night near the county line.
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line
A hostage situation in Granite Falls Friday night left one person dead, according to deputies.
Deputies shoot and kill man accused of fatally attacking his brother-in-law, holding women hostage in Caldwell Co.
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates

Latest News

South began to accumulate on an entrance ramp to I-277 in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas
Snow was falling early Sunday morning in Morganton.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas
Thousands of power outages expected
Thousands of power outages expected
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Lancaster County.
One killed after truck runs off the road, hits a tree in Lancaster County