14-year-old accused in two separate killings in Washington

By Jonathan Choe
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) - A 14-year-old Washington boy could be charged as an adult after being accused in two separate killings.

In King County Juvenile Court, he waived his right to appear Saturday. He’s the prime suspect in a fatal shooting in October and looking at second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon charges in the case.

The teenager is now being accused of killing a 54-year-old man in front of his convenience store.

Joann Dang owns a beauty salon near the location. She said she’s thankful no one else was hit in the drive-by shooting that was caught on surveillance cameras.

“I just heard the shooting,” Dang said. “Like five shots ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ First I thought it was just fireworks.”

Police arrested Miller at a nearby apartment complex the following day. A motive remains unclear. Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Because of the seriousness of the two incidents, prosecutors say he could be charged as an adult. Some of his family members showed up in court but did not want to talk about the allegations.

Dang says, aside from the two victims, the alleged shooter’s age is one of the most heartbreaking parts of the story.

“I have no idea what’s in his mind,” she said. “Pray for him.”

