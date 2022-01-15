NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wagner brothers, Magic top Hornets to end 10-game skid

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-109 to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Gary Harris added 18 points for the Magic, who had not won since before Christmas.

Orlando trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but took advantage of a cold-shooting Hornets team to open a 13-point lead with 2 minutes left punctuated by Moritz Wanger’s dunk — and flex — off a feed from Cole Anthony.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and eight assists for the Hornets (23-20), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency for North Carolina before this weekend's winter...
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm
If you plan on using a generator, remember to keep them outside of your home.
What happens, what you should do to protect yourself if you lose power in a winter storm

Latest News

Davidson wins thriller and 13th straight on Jones’ game-winner
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over Milwaukee.
Charlotte Hornets starting to find their groove
Charlotte Hornets Logo
Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win
Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) makes a tough shot looking away from the basket with...
Red hot Davidson basketball now has the longest winning streak in the nation