Two arrested for stealing multiple vehicles and keys from Lincoln County car dealership

A Chevrolet Silverado truck and Honda Civic, in addition to multiple keys to vehicles, were missing from the business.
Justin Upright (left) Lauren Sherrill (right)
Justin Upright (left) Lauren Sherrill (right)(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for breaking in and stealing multiple vehicles from a car dealership.

The robbery occurred on Jan. 12, when the owner of L&A Auto Sales on Maiden Highway reported that the dealership had been robbed.

A Chevrolet Silverado truck and Honda Civic, in addition to multiple keys to vehicles, were missing from the business.

Later that day, Newton Police arrested 28-year-old Justin Upright, who was in possession of some of the keys stolen from L&A Auto Sales.

Upright told Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies that a female helped him break in and steal vehicles and keys. On Jan. 13, officers pulled over and arrested 32-year-old Lauren Sherrill of Conover, N.C., who was driving the Chevrolet Silverado.

Sherrill admitted to conspiring with Upright to commit the crimes. Officers also recovered a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado that was stolen from Newton. The car had been parked at a business near the auto dealership.

Upright and Sherrill are each charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Upright is being held at Catawba County Jail with a $20,000 secured bond. Sherrill is at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

