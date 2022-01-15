Two arrested for stealing multiple vehicles and keys from Lincoln County car dealership

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for breaking in and stealing multiple vehicles from a car dealership.

The robbery occurred on Jan. 12, when the owner of L&A Auto Sales on Maiden Highway reported that the dealership had been robbed.

A Chevrolet Silverado truck and Honda Civic, in addition to multiple keys to vehicles, were missing from the business.

Later that day, Newton Police arrested 28-year-old Justin Upright, who was in possession of some of the keys stolen from L&A Auto Sales.

Upright told Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies that a female helped him break in and steal vehicles and keys. On Jan. 13, officers pulled over and arrested 32-year-old Lauren Sherrill of Conover, N.C., who was driving the Chevrolet Silverado.

Sherrill admitted to conspiring with Upright to commit the crimes. Officers also recovered a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado that was stolen from Newton. The car had been parked at a business near the auto dealership.

Upright and Sherrill are each charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Upright is being held at Catawba County Jail with a $20,000 secured bond. Sherrill is at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

