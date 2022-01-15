Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a train hit a vehicle and knocked it into the Yadkin River on the Rowan County and Davidson County line.

The crash happened on Wilcox Way/US 29 around 9 p.m. Highway Patrol says it happened in Davidson County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that a train hit a vehicle and knocked it into the river.

There’s no word on how many people were in the vehicle but crews are still on scene.

Troopers said they did not have any further information at this time.

