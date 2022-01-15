NC DHHS Flu
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line

The crash happened on Wilcox Way/US 29 around 9 p.m. Highway Patrol says it happened in Davidson County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a train hit a vehicle and knocked it into the Yadkin River on the Rowan County and Davidson County line.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that a train hit a vehicle and knocked it into the river.

There’s no word on how many people were in the vehicle but crews are still on scene.

Troopers said they did not have any further information at this time.

