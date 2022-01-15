School districts ponder decisions on operating plans as winter storm set to impact entire area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School districts in the WBTV viewing area are having to think about decisions related to operating plans as the winter storm approaches this weekend.

District leaders within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are actively planning for the potential for severe weather to impact operations next week.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the storm, no decision is likely to happen until Monday afternoon. The CMS website also will include appropriate updates.

Should schedule changes become necessary, CMS will notify families and staff as soon as possible through its usual communication channels.

This includes voice messages and emails for families and staff, information on the CMS website homepage, posts on CMS social media channels and updates shared with local news media.

Due to the unpredictable nature of winter storms, it is unlikely a decision is made and communicated before Monday afternoon, Jan. 17.

Options available to the district include:

Delayed start to the school day

Transition to remote instruction due to hazardous conditions

Closing schools for a traditional snow day

That would require the day be made up as all “waive days” have been utilized

The leadership team plans to convene Monday afternoon to discuss the impacts of severe weather. Should the weather conditions warrant an earlier decision, that will be communicated prior to Monday.

Stanly County Schools

Within the current calendar, Stanly County Schools will already be operating as closed on Monday for the holiday, and Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled professional and sheltered professional days for our traditional schools. The administration is monitoring the weather conditions and will make any announcements for students and staff as deemed necessary. Announcements are made to the public on the SCS website and social media accounts.

Alexander County Schools

Schools/teachers were asked to plan for and communicate to students as early as December plans for remote instruction. Although the district has not made any decisions regarding next week, officials are prepared should they need to indicate a remote instruction day for Tuesday (or longer).

Burke County Public Schools

Before talk of the weather, the Burke County Public Schools board voted Monday night to make Tuesday a Teacher Workday in part to help with our COVID situation.

Officials are hoping the four days out of school (the 3-day holiday weekend plus the workday) will help us get some staff healthy and back. Thanks,

Rock Hill Schools:

With the threat of snow or wintery mix in the near future, officials want to remind parents that it may be necessary to close the school system due to weather or other related emergency situations.

If this occurs, Rock Hill Schools will make every effort to ensure that our students’ educational opportunities continue while at home. The school district will communicate school cancellations and the announcement of an eLearning day through phone calls, district/school websites, social media (Facebook and Twitter), and local media.

eLearning is available to all students in Rock Hill Schools. On an eLearning day, instruction will be asynchronous (not live) and students will complete work independently.

Rock Hill Virtual Academy will also utilize the district eLearning day through asynchronous learning and will not hold live instruction.

Lancaster County Schools

School is out Monday but dependent on what falls on Sunday and how much moisture sticks around. Tuesday could be an issue in the morning as there will temps in the mid 20′s. School officials also will have to evaluate any potential power issues.

Chester County Schools officials have not made any decision at the time, but are going to make the decision late Monday evening. They will either go virtual or have a two-hour delay

Chesterfield County Schools officials say there’s no decision at the time, as decisions are made the afternoon before at the earliest.

Fort Mill Schools officials have no decision at the time, but is monitoring the weather forecast.

