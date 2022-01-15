Roof Above expanding hours, services to support people throughout inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Impending winter weather may be a snow day for some families, but for people without shelter, it poses a great risk.

“I think for people experiencing homelessness this is just incredibly a challenging time,” said Randall Hitt the Vice President of Engagement with Roof Above.

This weekend’s winter storm will be especially challenging for Charlotte’s homeless population.

“We are balancing compassion with safety to ensure that we are meeting the most immediate needs of our neighbors as the winter weather approaches,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, Roof Above CEO.

This is why Roof Above is expanding its overnight shelter capacity for 100 extra people. The shelter usually houses 537 people.

The organization is also expanding its operating hours for the day services center on Sunday. Hours are extending from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Obviously being able to come in on that day and get in from outside the cold. Particularly in the morning, there will be laundry, showers available, and of course every day of the year including Sunday we have a daily lunch from 11:15 to 12:15,” Hitt said.

Hitt says donations are pouring in with more than 500 blankets and other winter gear.

They’re giving blankets to guests and the organization’s street outreach team is connecting with encampments in the area.

“They’re making their way out into the community to make sure that they know what services are available, bringing extra supplies for them, just trying to head out in the community before this weather arrives,” he said.

Roof Above’s three shelters house men but they want women, children, and other people to know there are more resources within reach.

That way anybody who needs a “Roof Above” their head gets one.

“The Salvation Army Center of Hope is who serves women and we do coordinate for many people in our community, Room in the Inn, it involves churches and congregations,” Hitt said.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is located at 534 Spratt Street in Charlotte. The phone number is 704-348-2560.

The hotline for Room in the Inn is 704-334-3187 and the extension is 5002. You can also sign up at the day services center for Roof Above located at 945 N. College Street in Charlotte.

Roof Above also has multiple outdoor heaters located at its facility on N. College Street.

There is also an emergency shelter at the Lucille Giles Center at 3410 Statesville Avenue in Charlotte.

Roof Above is also handing out KN95 and N95 masks to guests and doing COVID-19 testing.

They’re moving any with a positive test to an isolated area.

