NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Prince Andrew, accuser seek witnesses in sex abuse lawsuit

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17.

Recently released documents show that the prince’s legal team is seeking witness accounts from her husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, as part of the civil case filed in the U.S.

Giuffre’s lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking witness accounts from the prince’s former assistant and a woman who claims to have seen him at a London nightclub with her during the time in question.

The lawsuit cleared a hurdle after a judge earlier this week refused Andrew’s request to have it dismissed.

Giuffre sued Andrew, 61, in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001 by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and at Epstein’s estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations, telling the BBC in 2019 that sex with Giuffre “didn’t happen” and that he had “no recollection” of meeting her.

Recently released documents show that Andrew’s lawyers argue Giuffre “may suffer from false memories,” and say she should be questioned about “theory of false memories” along with other matters discussed during her sessions with Giuffre and any prescriptions she wrote for her.

Andrew’s lawyers want Robert Giuffre to be questioned about the circumstances under which the couple met around 2002 and their household finances. They want the testimony from the two, who are both Australian residents, by April 29 or as soon as possible after that.

Giuffre’s lawyers, meanwhile, have filed similar requests for Andrew’s side. They want testimony from his former assistant Robert Olney, whose name they say appeared in Epstein’s phone book under “Duke of York,” which they say indicates he knew about Andrew’s travel to Epstein’s properties.

Her lawyers are also seeking testimony from Shukri Walker, who they say has been quoted in news reports talking about how she saw Andrew at the London nightclub Tramp during the time period in question with a young woman who might have been Giuffre.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.

___

Follow all AP stories about Prince Andrew at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-andrew.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
It was reported around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night near the county line.
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line
First Alert Doppler Radar
First Alert Weather: Expect a dry day before winter storm moves in tonight

Latest News

Firefighters in New York rescued a dog that was trapped on a frozen river.
Firefighters rescue dog from frozen river
A hostage situation in Granite Falls Friday night left one person dead, according to deputies.
Deputies shoot and kill man accused of fatally attacking his brother-in-law, holding women hostage in Caldwell Co.
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday...
14th earthquake recorded in Midlands Saturday morning