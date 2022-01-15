NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area
Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency for North Carolina before this weekend's winter...
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm
If you plan on using a generator, remember to keep them outside of your home.
What happens, what you should do to protect yourself if you lose power in a winter storm

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to make sure the roadways are...
Staying safe before, during, after; at home and on the road as weekend winter storm approaches the Carolinas
An auto expert shares how to prepare to drive in winter conditions, though the safest move is...
Driving this weekend? How to navigate roads during winter storm
Community Conversation: Food Lion has invested more than $1 million in racial equality and...
Food Lion’s ‘incredibly passionate’ leaders support dedicating millions to Charlotte’s community initiatives
An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an...
AMBER Alert canceled after 9-year-old boy allegedly abducted by 18-year-old girl in N.C.
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line
Train hits vehicle, knocking it into the Yadkin River on Rowan County/Davidson County line