Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead after hostage situation in Caldwell Co., authorities say

Deputies say the man was holding two women hostage
A hostage situation in Granite Falls Friday night left one person dead, according to deputies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A hostage situation in Granite Falls Friday night left one person dead, according to deputies.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was called to 4376 Terrapin Ridge Lane about 8:11 p.m. Jan. 14 for an unknown trouble call. Prior to their arrival, Troy Lee Carter, 56, is said to have attacked a resident of the home and his brother-in-law, Timothy Lewis Davis, 46.

At the time, Carter was wanted for two counts of domestic criminal trespassing, one count of injury to real property and one count of second-degree arson for previous incidents at the property.

When deputies arrived, they found Carter armed with a knife and gun and holding two women hostage at the home.

Deputies say Carter failed to obey verbal commands, which is what they say led to the officer-involved shooting. Carter died at the scene.

Davis was later found outside close to the home and had gunshot and stab wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Both women and the deputies involved were not hurt.

This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and bodycam footage from the deputies involved has been turned over as part of the officer-involved shooting.

The deputies involved are placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

