More than 1,000 flights canceled Sunday into and out of CLT Airport due to winter storm

Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 1,000 flights have been canceled going to and from Charlotte on Sunday due to the incoming winter storm.

According to FlightAware, there are a total of 1,096 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

570 flights are canceled flying out of CLT Airport, while 526 flights are canceled flying into CLT Airport.

Out of all these canceled flights, 458 are from American Airlines, 415 are from PSA Airlines and 133 are from Piedmont Airlines.

On Friday, American Airlines sent out a press release indicating that winter weather throughout portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States and Canada may impact operations.

In preparation for this weather, American has issued a travel alert for airports in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, as well as parts of Canada.

The travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by this inclement weather to rebook without change fees.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada.

If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the travel alert, American will waive change fees for future travel.

Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting aa.com.

Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

