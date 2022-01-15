NC DHHS Flu
Matthews teen reported missing

Anyone with information should call 704-847-5555 or 911
Lucian Kane Lepino
Lucian Kane Lepino(Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Lucian Kane Lepino was last seen Friday night, Jan. 15 in the Arborlea Court area.

He is described as having brown, curly hair and brown eyes. He is 5′2″ and weighs around 110 pounds. His clothing is unknown, but he might have a red backpack.

Lepino was last seen driving a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina license plate number HCA-2934.

Call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately with any information.

