Matthews teen reported missing

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Lucian Kane Lepino was last seen Friday night, Jan. 15 in the Arborlea Court area.

He is described as having brown, curly hair and brown eyes. He is 5′2″ and weighs around 110 pounds. His clothing is unknown, but he might have a red backpack.

Lepino was last seen driving a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina license plate number HCA-2934.

Call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately with any information.

