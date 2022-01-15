NC DHHS Flu
First Alert Weather: Expect a dry day before winter storm moves in tonight

Many areas will see several types of wintry precipitation
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have been monitoring the winter weather system all week. Things are coming together to produce a major winter event starting tonight and lasting into Sunday.

  • Today is prep day
  • Winter weather tonight into Sunday
  • Still messy roads on Monday

Let’s not skip over today. Today will be cool but dry. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Make sure you have all the supplies you will need in case the power goes out. Also, keep your electronics charged. Make sure you have food that doesn’t need to be cooked.

Tonight is when the precipitation moves in. It will likely begin as snow from Charlotte through the mountains.

Snow/sleet outlook
Snow/sleet outlook(First Alert Weather)

Our eastern and S.C. counties may begin as freezing rain.

If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see both snow and a winter mix.

The Charlotte area will once again be the transition line between more snow and more ice. You can see the totals in the graphics, but I think IMPACTS will be a bigger deal than TOTALS - especially when many places will get several different types of precipitation. My biggest concern is freezing rain.

In the Ice Accumulation graphic, you can see who will get the most.

Ice accumulation outlook
Ice accumulation outlook(First Alert Weather)

Keep in mind, it is just plain rain. That’s what it looks like when it falls. If it falls onto a freezing surface, it freezes on contact. When it builds up on trees and power lines... and the breeze picks up, that’s when power outages start to happen.

The precipitation should end as a last burst of snow Sunday afternoon/evening. There could be a little more light accumulation before the system moves out at night.

By Monday, the sun will return but it will likely be a mess on the roads in the morning. Eventually, highs will reach the mid-40s in the afternoon so plenty of melting will take place.

After that, the week will be fairly quiet. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s each day. Our next big cool-down will be on Friday when highs don’t make it out of the 30s.

Enjoy today and be safe tomorrow!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

