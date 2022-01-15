NC DHHS Flu
East Spencer mayor says town board member Tony Hillian has passed away

Hillian won reelection to the East Spencer town board in November.
Hillian won reelection to the East Spencer town board in November.(Town of East Spencer)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - East Spencer town board member Tony Hillian has passed away, according to East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallet.

“The Town of East Spencer is missing one of its brighter lights this morning,” Mallet posted on social media. “Please pray for his family, especially his mother and father who were his champions. God Be with us all.”

Hillian, an East Spencer native, worked as a recreation aide with the City of Salisbury and worked part-time with Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home. Hillian was a graduate of Salisbury High School and received a degree in administration management from Shaw University.

“So sorry,” posted Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “Tony was a good guy. He will be greatly missed.”

Hillian won reelection to the town board in November in a very close race, edging Albert Smith by one vote.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

