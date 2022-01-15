Driving this weekend? How to navigate roads during winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the first snowfall and winter storm on its way this weekend, drivers will want to be extra cautious on the roads and make preparations beforehand.

NCDOT and SCDOT tell WBTV they have have pre-treated roads and have plow trucks ready for the weekend.

Matt Welborn, the district manager for Charlotte Advance Auto Parts, said while the best thing drivers can do is stay home, the second best thing is to think ahead.

While driving, he said you need to look out for black ice and go slower than you normally would.

Keep in mind that not only major roads and highways but side streets can be dangerous and may not all be treated with a de-icing solution like brine.

Welborn also explained that checking to make sure your car is safe to drive is imperative, especially going into a winter storm.

“You don’t want to be stranded on the road at night. So the little things can add up to big things in the end, especially in the weather we’re fixing to face,” he explained.

He suggests you check your car battery, headlights, tires and windshield wipers. Make sure everything in your car is working properly.

Matt Dockery said he has to drive this weekend for work, but he’ll be watching his speed and watching out for much more.

“Absolutely,” said Dockery.

“Going a bit slower, minding the breaks, not using the gas too much, looking out for patches of black ice, looking out for down power lines, tree limbs, and other hazards.”

But if you’re off work and don’t have an emergency, experts and Charlotteans alike ask you to stay off the roads.

“Well you know when you got a bad storm coming, it’s best to stay in. Especially on the highways with all of that black ice and snow. You’ll save a lot of lives like that,” said Edward Ivey, who has lived in Charlotte for over 50 years.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t,” said Dockery.

“Stay at home, have a nice hot meal, watch the TV, enjoy life, maybe get out in the yard, build a snowman... just stay safe.”

