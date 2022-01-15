Despite expected dangerous road conditions, Charlotte Checkers to go forward with Sunday home game amid winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Charlotte Checkers say the organization is going forward with their Sunday night home game despite a winter storm expected to cause hazardous road conditions that night.

In a press release, officials say the Checkers and Bojangles Coliseum are closely monitoring the forecast of winter weather that may affect travel conditions for the Checkers’ game against the Texas Stars on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.

With that said, the team says this game will not be canceled or postponed due to weather.

For those that already have game tickets but no longer wish to attend, the Checkers are offering full exchanges for any other game this season. Fans are told to please contact a Checkers representative at 704-342-4423 if you would like to explore this option.

At this time, the Checkers plan to allow fans who believe they can travel safely to enter the building and enjoy the game.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the state Highway Patrol advises staying off the roads on Sunday and Monday if you can.

The governor says this will protect you and help road and utility crews do their work. If you do have to travel, make sure to check http://DriveNC.gov for updated information on road conditions and closures.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office says you should only drive during a winter storm if it is necessary. It is important to keep roads clear for first responders and essential workers.

“To provide for the safety of those still planning to attend, Bojangles Coliseum will be treating the parking lot and sidewalks outside of the facility,” a press release from the Charlotte Checkers read.

The Red Line Club restaurant will be closed for the duration of the event, but a full menu of concessions will be available at a single location in the main concourse.

The team’s official merchandise stand will be closed, and other in-game entertainment offerings may be affected by staffing shortages.

