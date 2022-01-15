Charlotte battles past UTSA in Saturday matinee, 62-53

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A trio of double-figure scorers and a dominant effort on defense, propelled the Charlotte men’s basketball team past UTSA, 62-53, on Saturday afternoon inside Halton Arena.

The win marked Charlotte’s (9-5, 2-0 C-USA) fourth consecutive, tying the longest win streak in the Ron Sanchez era, while UTSA (7-11, 0-5 C-USA) was sent home from Halton without a win for the second straight time.

Junior Jahmir Young led the way once again in scoring for CLT, dropping in a game-high 15 points, while also tallying six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Junior Robert Braswell and sophomore Jackson Threadgill joined Young in double-figures, scoring 14 and 11 points respectively.

Despite not scoring, freshman Aly Khalifa was all over the stat sheet, recording five rebounds, three assists and a trio of blocks that helped spearhead a number of key 49er defensive stops.

Clad in gold for the first time this season, the Niners controlled the afternoon from the outset, jumping out to a, 25-9, lead in the half’s first 10 minutes, with CLT knocking down six 3-pointers during that span.

UTSA inched its way back into proceedings over the final 10 of the half, cutting the Charlotte lead to 34-22 as the sides headed into the locker room.

Out of the break, the Roadrunners cut the Niner lead to single digits, but near-impeccable shooting from the foul line and a stellar effort on the defensive end helped CLT hold off the visitors to cement the night’s final score.

THE PACK FINDING ITS PLACE

In each of is first two league contests, the Charlotte defense has held its opponents to under 60 points, a feat it had only accomplished once prior to the start of Conference USA play.

In 2019-20, when CLT won a Halton record 13 home games and 11 conference contests, the Green & White held conference foes under 60 on four occasions.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will once again make a quick turnaround when it travels south to take on FAU in a Monday afternoon make-up contest.

