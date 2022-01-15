All StarMed locations in Charlotte are closed Sunday due to expected weather conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at StarMed Healthcare have decided to close all of its Charlotte locations Sunday due to the winter storm heading to the area.

StarMed’s testing laboratory will remain open and operational throughout the weekend, along with its patient call center (704-941-6000).

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire area from Saturday evening to Monday morning due to the potential for significant snowfall, sleet, and ice accumulations that will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

The Winter Storm Warning is for Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, York, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford County. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield County.

Saturday night is when the precipitation moves in. It will likely begin as snow from Charlotte through the mountains.

Our eastern and South Carolina counties may begin as freezing rain.

If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see both snow and a winter mix.

The Charlotte area will once again be the transition line between more snow and more ice. The biggest concern is freezing rain.

The precipitation should end as a last burst of snow Sunday afternoon/evening. There could be a little more light accumulation before the system moves out at night.

