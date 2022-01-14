Winter Storm Watch in place for potentially significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Friday will be quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Tonight, looks partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Snow, sleet, and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area

Highest snowfall amounts are expected in the NC mountains and foothills

Ice remains a big concern for the Piedmont

Expect a lot of clouds throughout most of Saturday with cold highs in the 40s. There may be a stray shower around Saturday and a few snow showers are likely in the mountains.

On Saturday evening, moderate to heavy snow will begin to spread from the Upstate of South Carolina to the northeast into the foothills, Piedmont and the Charlotte area by early Sunday morning. Some sleet will mix in at times during this period, especially for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties.

As temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere begin to warm above 32 degrees, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue to spread farther north and west into the Carolinas through the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning. It’s during this timeframe that ground temperatures will fall below freezing and allow for significant snow, sleet, and freezing rain (ice) accumulations across our area.

Sunday morning through Sunday evening expect pretty much all snow in the mountains and a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the foothills and Piedmont. In addition to the wintry precipitation expect gusty winds up to 35mph with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s are forecast Sunday afternoon. For Sunday, over a foot of snow accumulation will be possible in mountains. From Morganton to Wilkesboro eight to 12 of snow/sleet will be possible. Expect four to eight inches-plus from Lincolnton to Statesville, two to four inches in and around the Queen City (most northwest, lower threshold more likely southeast), and anywhere from a trace to one inch from Union, Anson, Richmond, Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties.

Watches, warnings & advisories up from the Dakotas thru the Midsouth, the Carolinas - including #CLT & the @wbtv_news area - & up thru New England in advance of the weekend Winter storm. Snow, ice, rain & wind, all part of the equation. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/w4YDYnuveZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 14, 2022

In addition to the snow/sleet, ice accumulations look likely with anywhere from 0.10 to 0.50 inches possible from Hickory to as far south as Chesterfield. With winter weather conditions expected all day long on Sunday, expect possible power outages, tree damage and hazardous road conditions.

Sunday night into early Monday morning, the wintry precipitation will transition back to all snow as even colder air moves into the Carolinas and the storm system begins to move farther up the east coast. During this time, minimal amounts of additional accumulation will be possible.

Slick roads are likely Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s but by Monday afternoon we’ll warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s with plenty of sunshine. The only exception will be for the mountains where temperatures will not make it out of the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be dry with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s in the mountains. On Wednesday and Thursday expect a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs close to 50 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.