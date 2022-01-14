Winter Storm Warning in place for significant snowfall, sleet, ice overnight Saturday into Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire area from Saturday evening to Monday morning due to the potential for significant snowfall, sleet, and ice accumulations that will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

The Winter Storm Warning is for Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, York, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford County. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield County.

Ice and snow develop throughout the day Sunday.

Highest snowfall amounts in the NC mountains.

Significant ice accumulation a big concern for the Charlotte Metro area.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for parts of the WBTV viewing area, with an ICE STORM WARNING for Upstate South Carolina, for Saturday night through Sunday night. Travel is highly discouraged on Sunday! #wbtv pic.twitter.com/EFh6fViq58 — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) January 15, 2022

Tonight will feature increasing clouds, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s in the piedmont, and lower 20s in the mountains.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with high temperatures in the mid-40s for the piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains. A few snow flurries are possible late Saturday, yet the bulk of the precipitation does not get started until about midnight Sunday, continuing into Sunday morning.

Wintry precipitation looks to start off as snow around Charlotte and further to the west, with a transition to freezing rain for the piedmont and foothills, through the day Sunday; the mountains look to stay as mainly snow, yet may have some sleet mixing in at times. Significant snowfall and ice accumulations look to develop through the day Sunday, so traveling is highly discouraged. Sunday high temperatures will range from the lower 30s in the piedmont to upper 20s in the mountains.

Wintry precipitation may transition back to snow as the system departs Sunday night into Monday morning, with Monday morning low temperatures in the 20s. With slick roads likely for Monday morning, we will see more sunshine developing through the day, with Monday afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 40s in the piedmont, to upper 20s in the mountains.

So THIS is what we don't want! Unfortunately, this is in the forecast for a lot of the WBTV viewing area Sunday.

Snow is fun but freezing rain is just dangerous. If you start to see this on your trees, roads are likely bad and the power could go out. pic.twitter.com/Y2dPrNNYbr — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) January 14, 2022

Dry weather and chilly conditions continue for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s in the mountains.

Another quick moving system could bring a little wintry mix late Wednesday into early Thursday for the WBTV viewing area, as chilly high temperatures look to stay in the 40s.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

