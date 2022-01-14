Winter storm altering schedule of StarMed’s outdoor COVID-19 testing sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Due to this weekend’s expected winter weather, StarMed Healthcare is changing the schedule of its outdoor COVID-19 testing sites.

According to the healthcare system, all of its sites will close Sunday, with the exception of the following:

4001 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte , which is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. StarMed officials will monitor weather conditions early Sunday morning and make adjustments accordingly, which could mean a delayed opening time or closure.

4355 Gum Branch Road. in Jacksonville, N.C., which is scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Onslow County, which includes Jacksonville, is expected to receive rain rather than snow/ice.

StarMed will determine whether to close its indoor sites based on the road conditions early Sunday morning, officials said. The testing laboratory will remain open and operational throughout the weekend, along with the patient call center, which can be reached at (704) 941-6000.

On Saturday evening, moderate to heavy snow will begin to spread from the Upstate of South Carolina to the northeast into the foothills, Piedmont and the Charlotte area by early Sunday morning.

Some sleet will mix in at times during this period, especially for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties.

