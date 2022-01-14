NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sheltering task force in place ahead of weekend winter storm

Emergency management officials say they have prepared plans to use several CMS school facilities in neighborhoods across the county.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The temperatures are about to drop as a winter storm is headed straight for the city of Charlotte.

However, not everyone has a safe place to go to get out of the cold.

Right now, the sheltering task force of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Center has been activated. The team wants to be sure those in need have someone to go to get warm and escape those freezing temperatures we’re looking at this weekend.

Related: First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

In addition to that, Mecklenburg County is monitoring shelter capacity around the clock. They’re also helping emergency management officials in the county with plans to expand capacity in shelters in the instance space starts to run out.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is also joining the efforts to help out. Emergency management officials say they have prepared plans to use several CMS school facilities in neighborhoods across the county if people happen to lose power due to snow or ice.

A good bit of advice from various emergency officials and first responders is to not bring those grills or propane tanks indoors. It can be very dangerous and they say they see too many of these accidents happen when the temperatures drop.

Also, residents should never run a vehicle in the garage and if they lose power, they should keep the refrigerator closed, as a freezer can keep temperature for about 48 hours.

For those who need help, the 311 number is there. Calling 911 is for immediate emergency needs. WBTV continues to check in with emergency officials about available shelters and what they’re doing to help get people out of the elements this weekend.

They did say they would be providing more info within the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to take effect for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
The woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud embezzlement scheme, which carries a maximum penalty of...
Courts: N.C. woman embezzled $15M to pay for weddings, jewelry, luxury hotel rooms; supporting extravagant lifestyle
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

Local companies react to vaccine ruling
Local companies react to vaccine ruling
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg County sheltering task force is in place ahead of this weekend's...
Sheltering task force in place ahead of weekend winter storm
Duke Energy is preparing for the possibility of power outages across the Carolinas this coming...
Duke Energy: About 1,000 workers being brought in to assist Carolinas with power restoration during winter storm
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday