Sheltering task force in place ahead of weekend winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The temperatures are about to drop as a winter storm is headed straight for the city of Charlotte.

However, not everyone has a safe place to go to get out of the cold.

Right now, the sheltering task force of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Center has been activated. The team wants to be sure those in need have someone to go to get warm and escape those freezing temperatures we’re looking at this weekend.

Related: First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

In addition to that, Mecklenburg County is monitoring shelter capacity around the clock. They’re also helping emergency management officials in the county with plans to expand capacity in shelters in the instance space starts to run out.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is also joining the efforts to help out. Emergency management officials say they have prepared plans to use several CMS school facilities in neighborhoods across the county if people happen to lose power due to snow or ice.

A good bit of advice from various emergency officials and first responders is to not bring those grills or propane tanks indoors. It can be very dangerous and they say they see too many of these accidents happen when the temperatures drop.

Also, residents should never run a vehicle in the garage and if they lose power, they should keep the refrigerator closed, as a freezer can keep temperature for about 48 hours.

For those who need help, the 311 number is there. Calling 911 is for immediate emergency needs. WBTV continues to check in with emergency officials about available shelters and what they’re doing to help get people out of the elements this weekend.

They did say they would be providing more info within the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.