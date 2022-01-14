Person injured in reported shooting near Northlake Mall, Medic says
The shooting happened on Northlake Centre around 8 p.m.
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a reported shooting near Northlake Mall in Charlotte Thursday night.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte police have not provided any information about this shooting yet.
This is a developing story and no other information is currently available.
