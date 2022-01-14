NC DHHS Flu
Meet 1st-grader Kaegyn Walker, learning to live with the constant act of “throwing up”

As one example of what it means when we say “throw up often,” little over a year ago she went to the ER after throwing up every evening, for 35 nights straight.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hellllllooooooooo…. Kaegyn Walker.

This greeting is a long time coming. Kaegyn’s mom reached out in late 2021, but we are (finally) welcoming her (my fault—email got lost!) to #MollysKids here in 2022. She is a happy, beautiful 7-year-old from Boiling Springs, who loves the first grade. She also lives with a medical condition that causes her to throw up often.

As one example of what it means when we say “throw up often,” little over a year ago she went to the ER after throwing up every evening, for 35 nights straight.

“She was diagnosed at 2-years old with CVS,” her mom Emily said. “It stands for Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome. When she was first diagnosed, she was throwing up for weeks at a time every month.”

Now at age 7, she is on medicines to help control her episodes and with abdominal migraines. Emily—who is also a 5th grade teacher at Springmore Elementary School in Cleveland County Schools—said her daughter still throws up and still has migraines, but has come a long way.

“She has perfect attendance at school,” Emily said proudly. “She is also in the ‘nurturing program’ for advanced children and competes on several competitive dance teams. She never lets her illness get her down. She is quite used to being in the hospital for testing and we regularly see a pediatric neurologist. But she rises above it all.”

Welcome to #MollysKids, Kaegyn. Few more photos of you below in comments (the dance outfit is my favorite).

