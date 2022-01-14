NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man puts candy, lemonade, pistol on counter of Rock Hill Circle K, demands money, police say

The man said, “Give me the money from the register, and no one has to get hurt,” according to law enforcement.
crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say robbed a Circle K in Rock Hill while armed with a camouflage-colored pistol.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to the Circle K on Celanese Road for an armed robbery shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police met with the clerk, who stated a man approached the register and placed Reese’s Cups, a pink lemonade, and a camouflage-colored pistol on the countertop.

The man said, “Give me the money from the register, and no one has to get hurt,” according to law enforcement. He then grabbed the slide of the pistol and chambered a round, officers said.

The clerk handed over an unknown amount of cash from the register before the man left the store.

He is described as a 5-foot-11 black man wearing a black ski mask, black pants, a navy hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to take effect for possible mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert in place for chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night into Sunday
At this point, it’s best to be prepared for the combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday
Timo Trojer is walked out of Lake Norman Brewing in handcuffs by two Lincoln County sheriff's...
Man assaulted, arrested for taking video of sheriff’s deputies
The woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud embezzlement scheme, which carries a maximum penalty of...
Courts: N.C. woman embezzled $15M to pay for weddings, jewelry, luxury hotel rooms; supporting extravagant lifestyle

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency for North Carolina before this weekend's winter...
Gov. Cooper signs state of emergency for N.C. ahead of winter storm
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to make sure the roadways are...
Crews continue to prep roads ahead of weekend winter storm
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg County sheltering task force is in place ahead of this weekend's...
Sheltering task force in place ahead of winter weather
Local companies react to vaccine ruling
Local companies react to vaccine ruling