Man puts candy, lemonade, pistol on counter of Rock Hill Circle K, demands money, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say robbed a Circle K in Rock Hill while armed with a camouflage-colored pistol.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to the Circle K on Celanese Road for an armed robbery shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police met with the clerk, who stated a man approached the register and placed Reese’s Cups, a pink lemonade, and a camouflage-colored pistol on the countertop.

The man said, “Give me the money from the register, and no one has to get hurt,” according to law enforcement. He then grabbed the slide of the pistol and chambered a round, officers said.

The clerk handed over an unknown amount of cash from the register before the man left the store.

He is described as a 5-foot-11 black man wearing a black ski mask, black pants, a navy hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate.

