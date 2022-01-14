Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency in preparation for second winter storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-04 to declare a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s expected winter storm and urges South Carolinians to monitor local weather conditions and take winter safety precautions.

South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week. Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins. https://t.co/YzuYULVG3t — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 19, 2022

Motorists need to prepare for winter weather driving before a winter storm hits, especially those living in the Upstate or areas of our state that see more severe winter weather conditions.

Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions:

During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.

If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.

Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.

Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.

Never operate a portable generator indoors.

Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.

Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm and to have access to food and water.

Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.