First Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued for mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter Storm Watches have been issued across the WBTV viewing area, in effect from Saturday night to Monday morning, due to significant snowfall and ice accumulations, that will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Snow and ice are expected for the Charlotte Metro area.

Highest snowfall amounts in the NC mountains.

Ice a big concern for areas along and east of I-85.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning for every county in the WBTV viewing area.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for

Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, York and Chester County until 12 a.m. Monday

Avery, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford County until 8 a.m. Monday

Chesterfield County until 1 a.m. Monday

From Saturday evening through Monday morning, the National Weather Service says heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with impacts making travel very difficult to impossible.

In certain areas, precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, and will increase in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. NWS officials say the precipitation will taper off Sunday afternoon and evening.

A few snow flurries are possible in the NC mountains Thursday night as a weather disturbance moves across the region, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s.

More sunshine returns for Friday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s in the piedmont and mid-30s in the mountains.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with high temperatures in the mid-40s for the piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains. A few snow flurries are possible late Saturday, yet the bulk of the precipitation does not get started until about midnight Sunday, continuing into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning looks to start off with snow around Charlotte and further to the west, with temperatures hovering at or below freezing. Through the day Sunday, snow looks to transition to more of freezing rain and sleet around the Charlotte Metro area, with the NC mountains staying as all snow. Significant snowfall and ice accumulations look to develop through the day Sunday, so traveling is highly discouraged. Sunday high temperatures will range from the lower 30s in the piedmont to upper 20s in the mountains.

Wintry precipitation may transition back to snow as the system departs Sunday night into Monday morning, with Monday morning low temperatures in the 20s. With slick roads likely for Monday morning, we will see more sunshine developing through the day, with Monday afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 40s in the piedmont, to upper 20s in the mountains.

Dry weather and chilly conditions continue for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s in the mountains.

Another quick-moving system could bring a little wintry mix late Wednesday into early Thursday for the WBTV viewing area, as chilly high temperatures look to stay in the 40s.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

